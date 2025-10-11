BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,224.00 to $1,396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,258.56.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,184.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,134.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.64. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total transaction of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105,267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,789,915,000 after buying an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,962.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 792,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,524,000 after purchasing an additional 754,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

