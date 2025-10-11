Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average of $275.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

