ADAPT Investment Managers SA Acquires Shares of 75,200 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

ADAPT Investment Managers SA bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,923,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.3% of ADAPT Investment Managers SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,109,000 after buying an additional 896,836 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after buying an additional 471,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,429,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $369.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $373.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

