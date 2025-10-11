Invictus Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.6% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $111,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

