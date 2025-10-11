Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $156,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.18.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

