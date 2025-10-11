Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Buys 111 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

