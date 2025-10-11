Aberdeen Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $203,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

