UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,795 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Aberdeen Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $398,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

