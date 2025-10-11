Eastern Bank Sells 129,735 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,735 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 80,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.09.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of UNH opened at $354.30 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

