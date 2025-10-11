Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $2,446,490. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.