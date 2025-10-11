Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

