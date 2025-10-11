Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $32.55 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $32,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 322,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,626 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,018,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $272,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,094 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 120,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.17.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

