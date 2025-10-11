First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

