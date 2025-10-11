PDS Planning Inc Purchases 81 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,221.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,258.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,132.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,184.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,134.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,034.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.