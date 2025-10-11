DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $108.43 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $108,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 121.4% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:MA opened at $556.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $465.59 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

