Fischer Investment Strategies LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3%

VO stock opened at $286.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

