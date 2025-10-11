Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $8.47 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $1,255,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $930.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $867.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $952.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,225.00 to $1,130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,137.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

