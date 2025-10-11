Oracle Corporation $ORCL Position Trimmed by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $293.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

