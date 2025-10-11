Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.08.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

