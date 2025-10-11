Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

