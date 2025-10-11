Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GLD opened at $369.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55. The company has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $236.13 and a twelve month high of $373.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

