Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.43.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $524.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

