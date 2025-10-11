KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average is $305.79. The firm has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.18.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

