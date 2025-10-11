Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

