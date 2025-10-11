Forefront Analytics LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 7.3%
Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Insider Activity
In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
