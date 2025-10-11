Davis Rea LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,863 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after buying an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

