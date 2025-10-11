McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $297.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

