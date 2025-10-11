Callan Family Office LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $22,132,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.73 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

