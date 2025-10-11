Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

