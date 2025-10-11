Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 4.7%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.