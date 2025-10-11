Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
