Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 195 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $641.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $686.93 and its 200-day moving average is $693.10.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
