West Bancorporation Inc. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.7%

PEP stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.