Bank of America’s (BAC) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their buy (b-) rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wynn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 25,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.