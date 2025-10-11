Invictus Private Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $175.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $40.36 and a one year high of $190.00. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

