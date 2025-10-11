Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

AMD opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $240.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,316 shares of company stock worth $45,203,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,847,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

