PDS Planning Inc Purchases 116 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $337.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.04 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Melius cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

