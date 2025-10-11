3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after purchasing an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after purchasing an additional 564,187 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $285.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Free Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

