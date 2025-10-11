Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $257.28 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

