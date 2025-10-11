Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Acquired by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after acquiring an additional 549,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $364.77 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

