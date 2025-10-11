McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 141.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $2,396,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1%

APD stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

