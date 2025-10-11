Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.74. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

