Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE PM opened at $160.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

