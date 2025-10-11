Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $154,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

