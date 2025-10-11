Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.4% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

