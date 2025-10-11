Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,309,000 after acquiring an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $286.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $296.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.05. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.