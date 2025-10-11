S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $486.39 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

