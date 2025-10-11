Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.4% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $131.37 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

