Brucke Financial Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Brucke Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Brucke Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

LRCX stock opened at $131.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

