Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 11,851 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.4% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 68,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $202.53 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.25. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.