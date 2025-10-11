Croban Has $1.04 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Croban increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Croban’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 127,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.08.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.6%

UNP opened at $225.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day moving average of $224.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

